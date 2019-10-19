Omo-Agege solicits support of GCUOBA on bills

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has urged old students of Government College Ughelli to approach his office with bills that will better the lot of Nigerians.



Omo-Agege stated this on Friday in Abuja when he played host to the national leadership of Government College, Ughelli, Old Boys’ Association (GCUOBA).



He commended the old students for their efforts in helping their Alma Mata by assisting the school in providing infrastructure.



A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yomi Odunuga, quoted him as saying: “It (Government College Ughelli) is a renowned institution. For that reason, any assistance that I can provide by virtue of this office, please count on it. I will not hesitate to provide such if it is within my powers.



“In the National Assembly, you have a representative here in me. If you have things of interest like a piece of legislation that you want to advance, you can always count on me to help push that”.



Earlier, the leader of the delegation and President General of GCUOBA, Architect Charles Majoroh congratulated the Deputy President of the Senate on his election.



He also commended Omo-Agege for appointing some old students of the institution as his legislative aides, even as he invited the lawmaker to the Association’s Annual Dinner coming up in Abuja this weekend.









