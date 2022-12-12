Omo-Agege, Sobotie, vow to continue to expose Okowa, PDP misgovernance in Delta

••SAY COLLAPSED BRIDGE MAY HAVE BEEN SABOTAGED TO FRUSTRATE APC CAMPAIGN

Deputy Senate President, and Delta State All Progressives Congress, APC, Gubernatorial Candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and Delta APC Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, have lamented the sudden collapse of a section of the Ohoro/Bomadi Bridge, early Monday morning, December 12.

The Ohoro/Bomadi Bridge, Monday, was cut almost by half and endangered commuters plying the road, raising fears of sabotage of the planned APC ward to ward campaigns scheduled for Bomadi and Tuomo on Monday.

They asserted that the collapse may have been due to sabotage, to prevent the APC campaign train from penetrating the riverine Ijaw areas of the state.

They assured teeming members of the party across Delta that no one can stop the Presidential and Governorship Campaign of the APC from going round the state to tell the people the truth about the misgovernance of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led PDP administration.

Senator Omo-Agege, at the rallies, expressed bitterness at the sufferings of the Ijaw people and promised to put a smile on their faces.

“As I was coming we saw that the Ohoro/Bomadi Bridge has collapsed either from lack of maintenance or sheer sabotage. And yet we have a governor who promised prosperity for all but there is no prosperity at all. Most painful is the fact that Delta State is a rich State where the Ijaw people have contributed greatly to the State and country’s economy. Over the past seven and a half years, the Okowa administration has collected over 3.5 trillion naira from FAAC allocations and borrowed over 400 billion naira. How much would it cost the State government to fix that bridge and do this road? That road is a deathtrap, cut to half, but Okowa and his stooge, Sheriff Oborevwori do not care, their concern is Owa-Alero, Okowa’s hometown, and the rest of us can go to hell.

“Since Ibori left has there been any development in Bomadi and Burutu? And Burutu is a major contributor to the economy of Nigeria. Upon Okowa’s wickedness he wants to bring Sheriff to punish you more. Okowa has deprived you of comfort and development. We must stop him from being vice president because his ambition is treacherous”

Senator Omo-Agege promised that when elected governor, he would fix, for ease of movement, the Gbaregolor, Ohoro/Bomadi and Akugbene Bridges. He also promised to bring a tetiary institution to Ijawland.

“We commit to you that we will connect a 33KVA electric power line from Ughelli to Bomadi to light up this area that has been in darkness for over 30 years.”

He solicited votes for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President so that with the help of the president, he would easily fulfill his campaign promises to the people.

Elder Sobotie on his part declared: “We saw what they did on the road and I want to assure you that no one can stop us from going round the State and telling the people the truth. No threat will stop us from going round to tell the people the truth and when they have known the truth, they will be free to use their PVC to remove the PDP from power.”

Earlier, Chairman of the party in Bomadi local government area, Kayode Tinaka, said Senator Omo-Agege was a God-sent to wipe away their tears. Another chieftain of the party in the local government area, Barr. Gabriel Yabaka, accused Governor Okowa of deceiving the Bomadi people when he promised to establish a polytechnic there but failed. “

“This is the only road we have in Bomadi, it is in bad state, we have been appealing to him to fix it but he refused,” he said.