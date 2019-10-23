Omo-Agege salutes Uduaghan at 65

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, says former Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan, at 65 has become an icon of inspiration for many young Nigerians.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yomi Odunuga issued Wednesday, Senator Omo-Agege expressed optimism that many young Nigerians would be further inspired with the story of how the former governor beat many odds in his life’s journey.

According to Senator Omo-Agege, Dr. Uduaghan’s humble beginning, commitment towards forging peace, humanitarian service and nationalistic disposition are among qualities that distinguish him as one of the great sons of Delta State in the service of national interest.

“I felicitate with one of my dear brothers from Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan as he celebrates his 65th birthday and I pray that he continues to wax stronger on all fronts.

“The promising young man who began work as a medical officer at the Delta Steel Company in 1983 and rose to become Commissioner for Health, Secretary to the Delta State Government and a two-term governor of our dear state is not only known for infrastructure but also for being people-focused.

“As governor and as one of the uncommon peacemakers in the Niger Delta region, Dr. Uduaghan saw ahead in his quest for development and he was one of those whose negotiations and encouragement motivated agitators to allow peace to reign.

“I pray that God grants Dr Uduaghan a long, fulfilling life as he continues to contribute towards the progress of Delta State and our country, Nigeria,” he stated.