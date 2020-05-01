Omo-Agege salutes Ogba on 60th birthday

By Haruna Salami

Renowned sports administrator, Chief Solomon Ogba has written his name in gold and has set unparalleled records in the history of sports promotion and development in Delta State, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said.

In a special congratulatory message personally signed by him on Friday to mark Chief Ogba’s 60th birthday, Senator Omo-Agege described the former Commissioner for Sports in Delta State and President, Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) as a worthy ambassador, not only of his home state, Delta, but also of Nigeria.

According to the lawmaker, Ogba has distinguished himself in the various capacities he has served the state and the country.

This, he noted, has made the veteran sports administrator a household name when talking about sports promotion and development in Nigeria.

“You have led a remarkable life that is great in accomplishments. Through diligence and hard work you served with distinction in sports promotion and development in Delta state.

“Under your leadership, Delta State made real progress, winning the National Sports Festival in 2000, 2004 and 2006 in Bauchi, Abuja and Ogun respectively and coming second in Edo 2002.

“Indeed, there has never been any more productive time in the history of sports development in Delta State.

“As you celebrate your birthday, may you be surrounded by the warmth of happy memories and secure in the knowledge that you took Delta State to higher level and impacted the lives of many youths.

“While I thank you for your strong leadership and friendship, please accept my best wishes, not only on this milestone, but for the important contributions you have made to our state and country,” he said.

Omo-Agege called on the youth to emulate Ogba for his hard work, diligence and patriotism and prayed to God to continue to preserve his life.