Omo-Agege promises 2nd Udu bridge, others in Delta

By Edeki Igafe

Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate for March 11 poll, has promised to construct the long awaited second Udu bridge and Enerhen/Opete link bridge.



He said this at the party’s ward-to-ward campaign in Otor-Udu, Ovwian and Aladja towns in Udu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.



Omo-Agege, also the Deputy President of the Senate said that the plan was aimed at easing traffic in Udu, Warri, Uvwie and the environs of the state.



Addressing the crowd, the senator said that understood the pains and needs of the people and assured of an immediate action, if given the mandate in the March poll.



He also promised to construct the popular Oleri Leisure Park in Udu to boost the socio-economic activities in the area.



The lawmaker described the current state of the Udu Bridge as a death trap.

Speaking in Otor-Udu, headquarters of Udu LGA, Omo-Agege said that he had fulfilled all the promises he made to the Urhobo nation as a senator.



“I am here today to present myself to Udu people to vote me as the next governor of Delta. I will bring to Udu the development projects the people have been yearning for when I become governor.



“The Udu bridge today is a death trap. It is at the verge of collapsing. Delta is a rich state but those governing us are wicked.

“Delta has received N4.2trn in seven and a half years. How much does it cost to build a bridge?



“I promise, you have my commitment that we will construct Udu second bridge and also reconstruct the existing bridge,” he said.



Omo-Agege added: “Udu that is producing the wealth of this country their bridge is at the verge of collapsing.



“We will do the Enerhen-Opete Bridge which our Udu people have been crying for when I emerged as governor.



“Those development projects will be brought to Udu..Trust me, we will do it. All you have to do is to vote me as next governor of Delta.”



Meanwhile, market women at the popular Ubogo Market in Udu on Wednesday shut down commercial activities to receive Omo-Agege.



They invited the lawmaker to inaugurate a self-sponsored water scheme executed by the market association.



The traders assured him and other APC candidates of votes in the 2023 general election. (NAN)