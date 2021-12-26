Omo-Agege preaches unity at Christmas

By Chimezie Godfrey

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has charged Christians to imbibe the spirit of love, humility, peace, selfless service and all other positive attributes that the birth of Jesus Christ symbolises for the world.

In his Christmas message, Senator Omo-Agege called on Nigerians to remain steadfast in their prayers for peace and the unity of the country.

He stressed the need for citizens to reflect on the virtues of love, peace and tolerance as exemplified by Jesus Christ in order to build a new Nigeria.

“The birth of Christ signifies the love of God for mankind, triumph of good over evil and victory of light over darkness.

“I urge Christian faithful to use the opportunity of the season to reflect on the reasons for the birth of Christ and keep hope alive.

“Notwithstanding the difficult circumstances of the birth of Jesus Christ, his life remains today a perfect example of the triumph of hope for mankind,” he stated.

