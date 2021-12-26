Omo-Agege preaches unity at Christmas

December 26, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



By Chimezie Godfrey

Deputy President Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has Christians to imbibe spirit love, humility, peace, selfless service and all other positive attributes that the birth Jesus Christ symbolises for  the world.

In his Christmas message, Senator Omo-Agege called on Nigerians to remain steadfast in their prayers for peace and the unity the country.

He stressed the need for citizens to reflect on the virtues love, peace and tolerance as exemplified by Jesus Christ in order to build a new Nigeria.

“The birth Christ signifies the love God for mankind, triumph good over evil and victory of light over darkness.

“I urge Christian faithful to use the opportunity the season to reflect on the reasons birth Christ and keep hope alive.

“Notwithstanding the difficult circumstances the birth Jesus Christ, remains today a perfect the triumph hope for mankind,” he stated.

Tags: ,