Omo-Agege pledges to tackle perennial flooding in Asaba if elected as governor

By Carol Utulu

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege has promised to tackle the perennial flooding in Asaba and its environs if elected.

He made the pledge on Thursday in Oko community, near Asaba during his ward-to-ward campaign tour of satellite communities in Oko Kingdom, Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta.

Omo-Agege, Senate Deputy President, decried the yearly flooding of communities in Oko Kingdom, Okwe and other parts of Asaba, which he said had left many villagers homeless.

He assured that if elected as governor, he would tackle the flood crisis headlong with what he called the Balloon technology.

“Every year we have this perennial flooding in Asaba and all these surrounding communities, is it not so?

“Now, we know what the problems are. Let me tell you, Delta has more than enough money to address this problem of flooding just that your government don’t see that as a priority.

“Our state has the resources. I want to assure you that when elected, my administration will work to end this problem because we know what the challenge is.

“We are going to channel the water back to the river. Just like my friend, Imo’s Gov. Hope Uzodinma did in Owerri. Owerri used to be very flooded, but now it is no more flooded. I will do same here in Delta.

“There is a new technology in town called the Balloon Technology, I am going to bring it here to solve this problem of flooding in Asaba and its environs,’’ Omo-Agege said.

The APC candidate said work would soon begin on the 28km Asaba-Oko Road that had been abandoned over the years, but now in the budget of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He said he was saddened by the deplorable state of roads while driving through Oko and Okwe communities, saying that there was nothing to show that the two communities are part of the state capital.

For youths of Oko and the people of Oko, I know your pains and I feel your pains, and I have already made a commitment today to the people of Oko through the king and the traditional council.

“Already this road you are complaining about has been put in the NDDC budget and we are going to put 29 kilometres of the road project from Asaba to this place.

“After the 29km, maybe in another year, we will look from here to Okwe. So, your problem is going to be solved. It is already in the budget.

“On top of that, I have also directed that next week solar-powered streetlights would be brought to Oko. It will be completed latest by Friday next week.

“The solar-powered streetlights will be working here in Oko. This is my promise to the people of Oko before I become governor,’’ he said.

The deputy senate president also promised that if elected, he would establish a public hospital for the people of Oko Kingdom.

He said it was unfortunate that over the past 24 years of PDP administration in Delta, the people of Oko Kingdom had remained without a public hospital.

Also addressing the rally, a former chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Dr Ngozi Olejeme urged the people of Oshimili South to vote for all APC candidates, noting that APC represents light.

“That you see me here standing with Omo-Agege and APC shows that there is light in the APC.

“It is on record that I gave over 3,000 jobs to Deltans then, and to enable me to give more, I urge you to support and vote for all APC candidates,’’ she said. (NAN)