Omo-Agege pledges to address teachers’ shortage in Delta

By Edeki Igafe

Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, the All Progressive Congress (APC) Delta Governorship Candidate in Delta, has promised to address shortage of primary and secondary school teachers in the state.

Omo-Agege, also the Deputy President of the Senate, said this at the party’s ward-to-ward campaign visit to Iyara, Oviri Olomu and Kiagbodo in Ughelli South and Burutu Local Government Areas of the state.

“My administration will urgently tackle the shortfall in the number of primary and secondary school teachers in the state if elected as governor.

“I will also address the students/teachers ratio by way of ensuring that the people of Delta get qualitative education through the engagement of qualified teachers,” he said.

He said that he was aware of the shortfalls in teachers particularly in the coastal communities in the state.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, Omo-Agege said that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved N40 billion oil and gas industrial park in the state to be sited at the boundary communities of Eku and Abraka in Ethiope East LGAs.

“A few days ago, I was discussing with a prominent leader in Ijawland who is like a father to me. He told me about primary and secondary schools in Burutu where you have total teachers strength is about 16 teaching over 700 students.

“But do not worry, good news is coming. When I emerge as the governor of Delta, we are going to address the students/teacher ratio imbalance in our primary and secondary schools.

“So that our children who are going to schools would have solid foundation for learning. Our schools will get teachers with me as the governor.

“With what I have done as a Senator in Delta Central Senatorial District, as governor, I will do much more if elected and bring development to all part of the state,” he said.

The lawmaker said that he could only become the governor with the support of the people and urged them to vote massively for APC candidates in the 2023 general election.

“I made certain promises at that time, you voted for me and I went to the Senate. In 2019, I came back to you again to ask for further support to send me back to the Senate.

“Ughelli South you were there for me. Because of your support alongside other local governments in Urhoboland, I went back to the Senate and was able to emerge as the Deputy President of the Senate.

“So, what this means is that without you there will be no Sen. Omo-Agege, so I am grateful from the depth of my heart.

“In the course of my service in the Senate, I made certain promises as Deputy President of the Senate to bring development to the whole of Urhoboland,” he said.

Omo-Agege added:”Today, in every LGA including Ughelli South, in every community and village here, there is no place that my impact has not been felt.

“In some others places especially in the riverine communities. I visited Egbe-Ode community in the course of the campaign and I noticed that most of the graveyards were being washed away into the river.

“I promised them that I will bring shore protection to that place. And we brought a project worth N1.2b to that place.”

Omo-Agege said that he used his position in the senate to attract the siting of Federal Polytechnic Orogun and the oil and gas industrial park to the state.

Elder, Omeni Sobotie warned against intimidation of APC supporters in the state.

Sobotie said that APC would emerge victorious in the general election in the state and urged other members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to dump the party for the APC ahead of the election.

Highpoint of the campaign was the defection of some chieftains of the PDP to the APC.

Among them were: Eunice Okoh, former aspirant for the House of Representatives ticket, Ughelli South, Ughelli North and Udu Federal Constituency and Mrs Alice Ogba and among others.

Receiving the defectors, the state APC chairman told them that they had made the right choice by dumping the PDP, assuring that APC would win with a high margin. (NAN)