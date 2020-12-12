Omo-Agege, NUJ mourn Sam-Isaiah, Leadership publisher 

By Haruna Salami

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has described Late founder and Chairman of Leadership Group, Sam Nda-Isaiah as a patriotic Nigerian and great friend whose shocking exit is bound to be felt by many.

He expressed great shock over the death of the newspaper publisher who inaugurated the Board for one of his company’s subsidiaries on Thursday and passed away on Friday night in Abuja.

Omo-Agege said the publisher was one of his “great friends at the helm of Nigerian mass media”.

“With his passing, I have lost a friend whose exit happened at a most unexpected time when one considers the fact that he was a strong and healthy 58 year-old man who succumbed to brief illness.

“Nonetheless, we must acknowledge the productivity and achievements that God enabled him to record during his time on earth.

“Sam Nda-isaiah was not only a presidential aspirant; he was a patriotic Nigerian and passionate member of the All Progressives Congress right from its birth.

“He was a very resourceful entrepreneur, moving from pharmacy into various business ventures including the establishment of a national newspaper.

“As we mourn his passing, let me express my heartfelt condolences to his family and associates and I pray that God grants his soul eternal rest”, he stated.

In a similar vein the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ said Nda-Isaiah’s death is a “monumental loss to Nigerian media”.

In a statement released by NUJ, FCT Council Saturday in Abuja, jointly signed by Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche and Ochiaka Ugwu, Chairman and Secretary of Council respectively, it noted that council received the news of the death of the publisher with rude shock.

It stated that the late Nda-Isaiah was not only a true friend of the council, who never missed any opportunity to engage the council, but also one personality whose doors were wide open to the NUJ anytime for interactions and negotiation on labour issues.

According to the statement, “The former publisher would be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the growth of the Nigerian media, national discourse, development and passion for the dissemination of information which he achieved through his medium (Leadership Group with its many titles).

“The entire members of the NUJ FCT Council condole with the family of the visionary publisher, whose newspaper began a new approach to publication and gave the voiceless a voice to speak especially in the North”.