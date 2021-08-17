Omo-Agege mourns Sen. Mantu

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege (APC-Delta), has expressed deep shock and sadness over the demise of a former lawmaker and elder statesman, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu.

Omo-Agege in a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yomi Odunuga, in Abuja on Tuesday, saluted Mantu’s patriotism and commitment to building a virile legislature.

Mantu, 74, who served as Deputy President of the Senate from 2001 to 2007 died in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness.

Omo-Agege lauded Mantu’s committed responses to the needs of his community as a two-term senator and his devotion to national development.

He also commended Mantu’s insightful contributions at the floor of the Senate, saying that the deceased would be fondly remembered.

Omo-Agege also condoled with the Government and people of Plateau as well as family and friends of the deceased.

The senate presidentsaid: “Distinguished Senator Ibrahim Mantu served the Fourth and Fifth Senate between 1999 and 2007 with compassion and diligence.

“He served the Senate in various capacities including Chairman, Senate Committee on Information; Deputy President of the Senate; as well as Chairman, Joint National Assembly Constitution Review Committee.”

He noted that deceased chaired the Policy Analysis and Research Project (PARP) which metamorphosed into the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

Omo-Agege further recalled that Mantu was Amirul Hajj from 2005 to 2006 and also superintended the Palliative Consolidated Committee for Cushioning Measures. (NAN)

