Omo-Agege mourns Edozien

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has expressed deep loss over the passing of Professor Emmanuel Edozien (OFR), a renowned economist and Economic Adviser to former President Shehu Shagari.

Professor Emmanuel Edozien, a sibling of the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Professor John Chike Edozien passed away aged 82, in his Ikoyi residence last Saturday following a brief ailment.

In a statement issued by Senator Omo-Agege’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yomi Odunuga, the Senator noted the accomplishments of the late Professor in academics and business, adding that Delta State and the entire nation has lost one of its leading lights.

“It is with a sense of personal loss that I received the news of the passing of our great Professor Emmanuel Edozien into eternal realm. He took his exit peacefully in his home, in the manner of the great dignity that he was known for.

“In private and public life, in academics where he became a distinguished Professor of International & Development Economics and former Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at University of Ibadan, he was a celebrated scholar.

“In the public sector and business, he was not only a successful entrepreneur but also a major boardroom figure whose contributions helped the growth of companies and other entities that generate considerable employment in addition to impacting lives so positively.

“Indeed, his roles as Chairman, Governing Council at Bells University of Technology, Otta; Chairman, PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC; Vice Chairman, AMNI Petroleum; Director, Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company and Chairman, Board of Trustees, PZ Cussons Foundation readily come to mind.

“Delta State has lost one of its brightest, Nigeria has lost one of its truly great men but we feel consoled by his very eminent contributions through excellent productivity and impactful growth that will continue to make significant meaning in the lives of many, including those who never met him directly,” Senator Omo-Agege noted.