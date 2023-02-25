Omo-Agege lauds voters’ turnout, BVAS functionality in Delta

By Mercy Obojeghren

Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, the Delta All Progressives Congress (APC ) governorship candidate, has commended voters’ turnout and the functionality of the BVAS in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly election.

Omo-Agege said this shortly after he cast his vote at Ohromuru Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Areas of the state.



“INEC so far has done a good job.

“It took me less than few seconds to be accredited and I don’t think anybody will have challenge on the functionality of the BVAS.

“But the challenge we have is insecurity. We do not have enough security manning the various polling units.



“There are conflicts everywhere, insecurity, attacks on All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates everywhere,” he said.

Omo-Agege commended the electorate for the large turnout.

“I am glad that today, we are electing the President, this will determine the kind of Nigeria we will have in the next eight years.

“We have opportunity to make that decision and it is my hope and expectation that they do the right thing.

“And as far as the governorship election is concerned, there is a concession that there is the need for change and the people are tired of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa and everything he represents,” he said.

He stated that APC was sure of victory at all levels in the election.

“As far as the Presidential, Senatorial, Governorship, House of Representatives, houses of Assembly elections are concerned, we are very sure we are going to win.



“I think it is the expectation of everyone in the state come March 11, we will emerge victorious,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deputy senate president was accredited at about 11. 00 a.m.and he voted at 11.08 a.m. (NAN)