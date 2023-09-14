Omo-Agege lauds on Nigeria’s reconciliation with UAE

By Mercy Obojeghren

Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, a former Deputy Senate President, has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s reconciliation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), leading to restoration of the mutually beneficial economic relationship between Nigeria and the country.



Omo-Agege said this in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Mr Sunny Areh in Asaba.

He was commenting on Tinubu’s meeting with the leadership of the UAE on his way back from the BRICS summit in India.

”It takes a bold vision and aggressive diplomacy to revive the important economic relationship between both countries which will ultimately see the restoration of direct flights and the lifting of the visa ban.



“Economic diplomacy is a crucial component of the bid to bring Nigeria’s economy back to the path of growth. We need to harness the opportunities inherent in our relationship with major economic centres.

”That is why President Tinubu’s initiative and success recorded with his meeting with the leadership of the UAE is commendable.



“It reinforces my confidence and belief in the President that he has the capacity to lead Nigeria out of the present economic doldrum to the path of prosperity,” he said.

He added:”Again, I believe Nigerians will find this as an affirmation that they made the right choice in voting him as our President on Feb. 26.”

Omo-Agege, also the Delta 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC),urged all Nigerians that genuinely desired a better society to rally round Tinubu.

“The task of rebuilding our economy is a huge one. It requires getting the private sector and the international business community to buy into the project.



”Thankfully, our president has succeeded in doing that. With the confidence of the business community in Nigeria’s president and his economic policies, we are on track to becoming a major investment destination once again,” he added.(NAN)

