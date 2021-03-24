

By Haruna Salami

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has described the inauguration of Southern Senators Forum Wednesday at the National Assembly as unifying factor for the country.



Speaking at the ceremony, Omo-Agege said there is the northern senators forum which was inaugurated some time ago.



According to him by June 11, the 9th Senate would be two years, adding that they felt the “need to inaugurate the leadership for the southern senator’s forum”.

“Let me make it very clear that we are united, both the northern and southern senators. We are united behind the leadership of the 9th Senate. We have resolved that notwithstanding the challenges facing the country, we would support a United Nigeria.



Chairman of the Forum, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele said their position is that they have to manage their “unity in diversity” and further look forward to strengthening the leadership of the Senate.

“We would provide a voice for our people that we came here to represent and use the platform to strengthen the unity of Nigeria that we have all promised to uphold”.



Other officials of the forum include Senators Stella Odua, Vice Chairman, Matthew Urhoghide, Secretary and Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, Treasurer.

