Omo-Agege hails inauguration of Southern Senators’ Forum

March 24, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Politics 0




By Haruna Salami
The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege described the inauguration of Southern Senators Forum Wednesday at the National Assembly as unifying factor country. 


Speaking at the , Omo-Agege said there is the northern senators forum which time ago.


According him by June 11, the 9th Senate would be two years, adding that they felt the “ the leadership southern senator’s forum”. 
“Let me make it very clear that united, both the northern and southern senators. united behind the leadership of the 9th Senate. We have resolved that notwithstanding the challenges facing the country, we would support a United Nigeria. 


Chairman of the Forum, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele said their position is that they have manage their “unity in diversity” and look forward to strengthening the leadership of the Senate. 
“We would provide a voice for our people that we came here to represent and use the platform to strengthen the unity of Nigeria that we have all promised to uphold”.


Other officials of the forum include Senators Stella Odua, Vice Chairman, Matthew Urhoghide, Secretary and Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, Treasurer.

