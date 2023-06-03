Omo- Agege hails Gbajabiamila, Akume’s appointments

By Kingsley Okoye

The Deputy Semate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, has hailed the appointment of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Delta Central lawmaker also lauded the appointment of Sen. George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Omo-Agege in a statement in Abuja on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yomi Odunuga, described the appointments as round pegs in round holes.

He said their commitments to public service and dedication to the betterment of Nigeria stood them out from the lots.

He expressed confidence that they would bring their wealth of experience in public service, spanning a period of more than four decades, to bear in their new assignments.

He particularly expressed excitement as both appointees were products of the National Assembly.

“In the various positions Gbajabiamila and Akume have served in the national assembly, they did so with distinction, working tirelessly to attract important developmental projects to their constituencies and advance the socio-economic development of the country in general.

“I am confident that they will deploy their immense wealth of experiences, national and global connections in giving our President the needed support to deliver on his mandate of taking the nation to greater heights,” he said. (NAN)