Omo-Agege hails Akpabio, says NASS in safe hands

By Mercy Obojeghren

The immediate past Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, has congratulated Sen. Godswill Akpabio on his emergence as the President of the 10th Senate.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sunny Areh, and made available to newsmen in Asaba on Tuesday, Omo-Agege

expressed confidence in Akpabio’s “leadership qualities and drive”.

He stated that with Akpabio at the helm, “the National Assembly is in safe and reliable hands to complement the executive branch in charting a new course for Nigeria”.

Omo-Agege, who was the APC Governorship Candidate in the March 18, 2023 poll in Delta, also felicitated Sen. Jubrin Barau, who emerged as the Deputy Senate President.

He also coveyed his felicitations to Rep. Tajudeen Abbass, who emerged the Speaker, House of Representatives, as well as other elected principal officers in both chambers of NASS.

The former lawmaker also

congratulated Sen. Ede Dafinone, who replaced him for Delta Central in the Senate.

He assured the people of the district that Dafinone was coming with the determination to make NASS more responsive.

He also hailed Sen. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, representing Delta South Senatorial District, describing him as “a thorough professional, desirous of serving his people”.

Omo-Agege sought the cooperation of Nigerians for the 10th NASS, noting that the great and diverse representation bodes well for the country.

“The fact that we now have more political parties with significant representation in the National Assembly bodes well for the country.

”I believe this will make the 10th NASS more robust and inventive.

”And with Senate President Godswill Akpabio steering the ship, federal lawmakers will positively engage President Bola Tinubu to give the people greater hope for the future,” Omo-Agege stated. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

