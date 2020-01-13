Omo-Agege greets Lawan at 61

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has congratulated the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan on his 61st birthday.



In a congratulatory message personally signed by him, he lauded the Senate President for leading the 9th Senate in the direction of the APC-led Next Level Agenda.



“As you clock three score and one, it is easy to see your lifelong commitment to the populist cause and progressive ideology that we hold so dear.



“Dan Masanin Bade, Garkuwan Daliban Gamui, may Almighty Allah continue to sustain you with an abundance of divine mercies and leadership wisdom.



“Once again, let me wish you a very happy birthday and Allah’s blessings as you lead the 9th Senate towards the actualisation of the Next Level Agenda of the All Progressives Congress and the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration”, Senator Omo-Agege said.

Share this: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Print

