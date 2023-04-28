Omo-Agege congratulates Sen.- elect, Joel-Onowakpo on 56th birthday

By Mercy Obojeghren

The Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, has congratulated Chief Thomas Joel-Onowakpo, the senator-elect for Delta South senatorial district on his 56th birthday.

Omo-Agege in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sunny Areh on Thursday in Asaba, described Joel-Onowakpo, as “a dedicated leader, seasoned politician and astute manager of both human and material resources.”

He expressed delight that the senator-elect would bring his sterling expertise on the economy to the senate, having emerged victorious as the Delta South senator-elect in the Feb. 25, National Assembly election.

“Having put the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue on a high pedestal as it’s chairman, it is cheery that he is going to the Red Chambers.

”I have no doubt that he will bring quality contributions and direction to the efforts to reform Nigeria’s tax administration to create a more clement environment for businesses,” Omo-Agege said.

Omo-Agege who is also the gubernatorial flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 election in the state, said: ‘ Nigeria is lucky to have Joel-Onowakpo in the senate at a time the nation’s economy needs a new direction under President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

”In 2009, Joel-Onowakpo was appointed the Executive Chairman, Delta State Board of Internal Revenue at a time the state government was in dire need of a man to champion her vision of diversifying the economy.

”His performance led to the impressive rise in the revenue base of the state from less than N1 billion to about N5.74 billion monthly, which further endeared him to the then Gov. Emmanuel Uduaghan, who decided to return him to the Board after his first tenure which ended June 24, 2013.

”He has at various times served the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria in different capacities such as Membership and Professional Conduct and Building committees.

”He has also served as chairman, Technical Appraisal Committee and FS&GPC of Joint Tax Board (JTB) Tax Identification Number (TIN) Project.”(NAN)