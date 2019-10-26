Omo-Agege congratulates Oyubu on her birthday

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leader in Delta State, Dr. (Mrs) Janet Oyubu on the occasion of her birthday.



Omo-Agege described the politician as a quintessential Urhobo daughter who has helped to improve the fortunes of the party in the state.





In a congratulatory message personally signed by him, the lawmaker commended her for mobilising critical electoral support across board for all APC candidates in the last elections.



This, he stressed, could be seen from the party’s good outing in the 2019 polls in Delta State.



He stated: “As APC Women Leader in Delta State for the past six years, Dr (Mrs) Oyubu’s contributions to the party are immeasurable.



“I recall vividly that in the last elections, she defended the party’s people-friendly, unity, interests and victories at the risk of losing her life.



“She is a worthy example of a true party leader and has earned her place of pride and honour. She deserves to be celebrated by all,” Omo-Agege stated.

