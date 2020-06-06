Omo-Agege congratulates Orubebe on 61st birthday

Share the news













By Haruna Salami

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has congratulated former Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe on his 61st birthday.

In a personal congratulatory message to the prominent Ijaw leader, Senator Omo-Agege lauded him for his services to Delta State, the Niger Delta region and Nigeria.

The lawmaker who described Orubebe as “a political bridg-builder” noted that by rising from the position of Supervisory Councillor of Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State to a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Orubebe has shown that there is reward for hard work, patriotism and commitment to diligent service.

“I heartily felicitate with you, your family and join your friends and political associates to celebrate with you on your birthday and wish you good health and greater prosperity in the years ahead.

“While I thank you for your strong leadership and friendship, please accept my best wishes, not only on this milestone but for the important contributions you have made to our dear state, Niger Delta region and our country Nigeria,” Omo-Agege said.

