Omo-Agege congratulates Kekeghe on ANA Prize

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has congratulated Dr Stephen Ese Kekeghe on emerging joint winner of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) Prize for Poetry, 2021.

Kekeghe’s ‘Rumbling Sky’ alongside Kehinde Akano’s ‘Pajepolobi’ clinched joint prize at the 40th anniversary convention of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) in Abuja.

Dr. Kekeghe is currently a lecturer at the Department of English, Ajayi Crowder University, Oyo State.

Senator Omo-Agege describes the literary icon and University Don who coincidentally comes from the same Delta Central Senatorial District, as a rising star not only for the Urhobo nation in particular but also for Delta State, Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

In his congratulatory message on Sunday, the federal lawmaker stressed the need for the youth to emulate the researcher’s resilience by pushing themselves to the limit. By doing this, he added, there will be no stopping them.

“Dr. Stephen Ese Kekeghe is a proud son of Urhobo from Imode Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area. Deltans are known for our resilience, bravery and high level of competitiveness in all walks of life.

“From Delta State University, Abraka where you obtained your first degree and College of Education, Warri where you taught as a lecturer, testimonies abound of your strong work ethic. Your award is a testament to the saying that hard work pays. With hard work, this sky is your starting point.

“You have shown us all your hard work and consistency over the years so it was no surprise when the news broke of your award at the 40th anniversary convention of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA). With hard work, this sky is your starting point. Congratulations once again,” Omo-Agege said.

