Omo-Agege congratulates Guanah @57

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has congratulated his Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters, Barrister Raymond Guanah on the occasion of his 57th birthday.

A statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Deputy President of the Senate, Yomi Odunuga quoted Omo-Agege, in a congratulatory letter, thanking the former commissioner and erstwhile Chairman of Patani local government area of Delta State, for his impeccable leadership record and immense contributions to humanity.

In the letter personally signed by him, the lawmaker described Guanah as a man of sterling qualities, even as he prayed that the Almighty God would grant him many more fruitful years.

He underscored the hard work, discipline and focus that have accumulated in building the politician.

“On behalf of my family and staff, we want to thank God for your life and to wish you many happy returns as you are a year older today.

“As you continue to strive to make our dear nation the envy of other nations through your impactful contributions and selfless service to humanity, I pray that you will live long to see the reward of your labour,” he stated.

Omo-Agege rejoiced with the family members, friends and political associates of Guanah and wished him longer life.