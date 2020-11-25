Omo-Agege congratulates Emerhor on his birthday

The Deputy President of the Senate and South South Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has felicitated with a chieftain of the party, Olorogun Otega Emerhor on the occasion of his birthday.

In his congratulatory message, Omo-Agege described the chartered accountant, banker, businessman and politician as a dear brother, prominent Urhobo son and an eminent Deltan.