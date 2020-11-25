Omo-Agege congratulates Emerhor on his birthday

The Deputy President of the Senate and South South Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has felicitated with a chieftain of the party, Olorogun Otega Emerhor on the occasion of his birthday.
In his congratulatory message, Omo-Agege described the chartered accountant, banker, businessman and politician as a dear brother, prominent Urhobo son and an eminent Deltan.
Specifically, he applauded Olorogun Emerhor for distinguishing himself in the private sector and working to nurture and strengthen democracy in many ways.
Omo-Agege prayed to God to continue to preserve Emerhor’s life and thanked him sincerely for being a point for genuine reconciliation, peace and unity in the Delta State APC.
