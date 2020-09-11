Omo-Agege condoles with Wamakko over loss of daughter

Share the news













Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has expressed deep shock and grief over the death of the daughter of the former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

Wammako who is currently Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence lost his daughter, Sadiya at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto on Thursday following complications associated with childbirth.

Senator Omo-Agege expressed sadness over the development and prayed for God Almighty to comfort his grieving colleague and grant him fortitude.

“I feel personally hurt. In this part of the world, infant and maternal mortality have cost us so dearly with many families bearing long-term psychological scars and we must all renew efforts towards further curbing the problem.

“I pray that Almighty Allah, Maker of heaven and earth and all that exist therein, grant our dear Senator Wammako and members of his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss” he stated.