Omo-Agege condoles with family of Djebah

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has expressed shock and sadness over the demise of prominent businessman, Chief Philip Bivese Djebah.

According to Senator Omo-Agege in a statement by Yomi Odunuga, his Spokesperson, P.B Djebah, as he was popularly called, was a forthright, honest, disciplined and principled Urhobo son who lived a life of purpose not only to self and family but also to his community, the Urhobo nation and humanity.

The Deputy President of the Senate noted that Chief Djebah was a pillar of strength to all who came across him and never wavered in his support for them.

It would be recalled that the business tycoon and founder of P.B. DJEBAH & Company Limited, Nigeria’s Leading Steel Merchants and Stockists since 1948, passed on earlier this week in Warri, Delta State at the age of 95.

In a letter of condolence personally signed by him, Senator Omo-Agege noted that the late Djebah “not only nurtured his trading firm into a leading importer, distributor and stockist of all building, civil and structural steel construction materials in Nigeria, but also diversified his interest into real estate development, agriculture and pharmaceuticals packaging, trading consultancy and road haulage business.

“The late Chief P.B Djebah was also a founding Director of Ecobank International and a lifetime Patron of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) which was established in 1960.

“Invaluable is his legacy of leadership, selfless service, hard work and dedication that he would never be forgotten. His demise is a great loss for our people to whom he rendered unalloyed service devotedly and with a great sense of responsibility. It is my hope that the cherished memories of his life will help ease the pain of this loss.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I extend our profound empathy and heartfelt condolences to his wife, Chief Mrs. Sanaye Martha Djebah, children, grand children, great grand children, family, the people of Okwagbe in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State and all who have been affected by the demise of this great man”.

