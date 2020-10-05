Omo-Agege condemns SARS atrocities as IGP bans FSARS

….. Calls for calm, thorough investigation

–As IGP bans FSARS, other Police tactical squards be from routine patrols

By Haruna Salami

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has condemned the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He expressed concern over the incessant cases of extrajudicial killings, harassment, illegal arrest and extortion of defenceless citizens by some officials attached to SARS in different parts of Nigeria.

The Deputy Senate President specifically cited the alleged shooting of a man by operatives of SARS in his constituency in Ughelli, Delta State over the victim’s alleged refusal to allow the operatives to search his phone as well as another shooting of a youth in the town by men of the ‘Operation Delta Safe’ over the victim’s alleged refusal to allow the operatives to search his phone to buttress his argument on the need for comprehensive reforms and overhaul of security units in the country.

In a press statement Sunday signed by his Special Adviser, (Media), Yomi Odunuga, Senator Omo-Agege called on the police authorities to fish out the culprits for prosecution, stressing that this will serve as deterrent to others.

While calling on security personnel to always maintain the rules of engagement, the lawmaker urged youth in the area to exercise utmost restraint while investigation is ongoing.

“Those who are authorised to bear arms and maintain law and order in the country ought to understand that such must be exercised with responsibility especially when human life is sancrosant.

“I hope those who are quick at pulling the trigger would adopt strategies that would foster mutual understanding between them and those they are tasked to protect, in their bid to save the lives of Nigerians. It would be a depressing twist of fate for them to be listed among those contributing to the list of the dead in this challenging period globally,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mihanmed Adamu has banned the personnel of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS and other Tactical Squads of the Force including the Special Tactical Squad, STS, Intelligence Response Team, IRT, Anti-Cultism Squad and other Tactical Squads operating at the Federal, Zonal and Command levels, from carrying out routine patrols and other conventional low-risk duties – stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks, etc – with immediate effect. In addition, no personnel of the Force is authorized to embark on patrols or tactical assignments in mufti.

The IGP has specifically warned the Tactical Squads against “the invasion of the privacy of citizens particularly through indiscriminate and unauthorized search of mobile phones, laptops and other smart devices. They are to concentrate and respond only to cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes when the need arises”, according to a statement signed by DCP Frank Mbah, Force Public Relations Officer.