Omo-Agege commiserates with victims of  Delta gas explosion

By Haruna Salami

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has commiserated with victims of the recent gas explosion in Delta state.

The explosion which occurred in Agbor, the headquarters of Ika South Local Government Area of the state, was said to have left some persons dead while others suffered various degrees of burns and injuries.

In commiserating with the victims, the Deputy Senate President admonished downstream operators to always ensure strict adherence to safety rules and regulations in order to avoid these unfortunate incidents that lead to loss of lives and property.

While sharing in the pains of those who lost their loved ones in the incident, Omo-Agege decried “the incessant cases of pipeline, tanker and gas explosions across the country”.

He stressed the need for strict enforcement of safety measures and regulations to halt the ugly trend, even as he urged Nigerians to be vigilant and adhere strictly to safety measures to avert future fire disasters.

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of those that lost their loved ones in the gas explosion in Agbor, Delta State and pray that God grant their souls eternal rest. This is one explosion too many.

“I call on government at the federal and state levels to take stiffer measures against operators of gas plants and/or any combustible items in the state to avoid future recurrence of such disaster”, he started.