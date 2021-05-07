Omo-Agege commiserates with Pastor Adeboye over son’s death

Being able to preach to millions of Nigerians so soon after the death of a dear attests to Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s uncommon fortitude, Deputy President of the , Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said.

In a statement, Senator Omo-Agege urged the General Overseer of the Redeemed Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Pastor Mrs Foluke Adeboye to stay strong in difficult moment, noting millions of Nigerians in homes across the federation share the pains of the Adeboye family over the loss of their , Pastor Dare Adeboye.

doubt, the passing of an accomplished leader and evangelist like Pastor Dare Adeboye is a huge loss – not only to the Adeboye family to the RCCG, the body of Christ and such pain is not only felt by millions across the federation also those the preachings of the Adeboyes have impacted across the globe.

“As we pray to God to sustain the fortitude and grace of the Adeboyes over irreparable loss, we shall always remember the passionate commitment and exemplary sacrifices of Pastor Dare Adeboye for God’s kingdom.

“As Christians faith in God and convictions about being reunited the Last Day, we shall mourn thankfulness to God Almighty bold positive impact Pastor Dare Adeboye made in the lives of others,” Senator Omo-Agege stated.

