Being able to preach to millions of Nigerians so soon after the death of a dear son attests to Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s uncommon fortitude, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said.

In a statement, Senator Omo-Agege urged the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Pastor Mrs Foluke Adeboye to stay strong in this difficult moment, noting that millions of Nigerians in homes across the federation share the pains of the Adeboye family over the loss of their son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

“Without doubt, the passing of an accomplished youth leader and evangelist like Pastor Dare Adeboye is a huge loss – not only to the Adeboye family but to the RCCG, the body of Christ and such pain is not only felt by millions across the federation but also those the preachings of the Adeboyes have impacted across the globe.

“As we pray to God to sustain the fortitude and grace of the Adeboyes over this irreparable loss, we shall always remember the passionate commitment and exemplary sacrifices of Pastor Dare Adeboye for God’s kingdom.

“As Christians with faith in God and convictions about being reunited on the Last Day, we shall mourn with thankfulness to God Almighty for the bold positive impact that Pastor Dare Adeboye made in the lives of others,” Senator Omo-Agege stated.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

