Omo-Agege commiserates with Okowa over father’s death

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, has commiserated with the Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta over his father’s death.

Omo-Agege said this in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity,Mr Yomi Odunuga, in Abuja on Thursday.

“I was shocked to hear of his passing in the early hours of Thursday, Jan. 28.

“As a father to many other than his biological children, Sir Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa meant a lot to the people of Owa-Alero in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta where he was born in 1932.

“Popularly called ‘AOU’ by all, Okowa, the Okpara-Uku of Owa-Alero remained close to his place of birth and he inspired many towards achieving true greatness.

“I sincerely commiserate with the family of our dear Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa and the good people of Owa-Alero, over the transition of this great man to eternal realms.

“May God Almighty grant his soul eternal rest and grant all whom he left behind, fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said. (NAN)