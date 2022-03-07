Omo-Agege commiserates with Keyamo over father’s death

By Haruna Salami

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has commiserated with the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, (SAN), on the demise of his father, Pa Mattias Keyamo.

Omo-Agege, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, also condoled with the entire family, friends and associates of Pa. Keyamo.

He called on the children of the deceased to emulate the foot prints of their late father who ensured that he left a good legacy for them.

While describing the late octogenarian as “humble, hardworking, generous, disciplined and God-fearing, the Deputy Senate applauded his life of fine character and sound values.

Omo-Agege said he “received with shock the sad news of the passing of your dearly beloved father, Pa Mattias Keyamo – a great man who led a worthy life of discipline, excellence and peace” and urged Olorogun Keyamo and his family members to take solace in the good life of Pa. Keyamo.

“Papa’s transition is clearly a huge loss to you, your entire family, the Urhobo Nation and Delta Stats as a whole. This is usually the case when we lose a great parent.

“My brother, please accept my heartfelt condolences and extend same to your dear family in Erovie Quarters of Uvwie.

“I pray that you all will be consoled by the fact that Papa led a decent and disciplined life worthy of emulation by all who love what is good. Papa’s legacy of unquestionable honourable living is one that gives immeasurable pride to all our people”, he said.

