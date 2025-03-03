Omo-Agege  can’t drag Gov. Oborevwori into myopic politics – Commissioner 

Delta Government says former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege can not drag Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori into myopic politics now when he is concentrating on good governance

By Ifeanyi Olannye





Delta Government says former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege can not drag Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori into myopic politics now when he is concentrating on good governance of the state.

The Sta

te Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, accompanied by Executive Assistant on the New Media, Felix Ofou, stated this at a news conference on Monday in Asaba.

Aniagwu said that because the oppositions were idle and lacked adequate information about the myriads of achievement of the Gov. Oborevwori led administration, they needed to be educated and as leaders, they needed to be patriotic in their statements.

According to Aniagwu, the former deputy Senate president had at the weekend, accused the state governor of neglecting the people of Delta South and Delta North Senatorial Districts in terms of developmental infrastructure.

“Since people don’t have information, you give them so that next time they are well guided because we have been listening to them but that will not distract us from responding with projects to the issues they have raised.”

He said that it was sad that the DSP who should know more was progressing in error, adding that in spite of his antics, Gov. Oborevwori would continue to reply them with more projects.

The commissioner said that the current administration has impacted on education, health, roads, agriculture, various empowerment programmes through skills acquisition and all other sectors across the state.

He said that the government had awarded good numbers of projects, completed and ongoing across all the local government areas in Delta South and Delta North as well as in the Delta Central Senatorial Districts.

He said that various projects had been reeled out many times and they were verifiable across the the state to guide critics with requisite information.

Aniagwu said the projects had been mentioned severally to educate and inform the opposition so that the former DSP and others should stop progressing in error.

“With the Gov. Oborevwori approach, the state will remain solvent. The opposition have resolved to take undue advantage of the media to paint pictures that are at variance with the reality on ground.

“They are pained that we are replying with projects. Because most of them are no longer in government, they are out of jobs and are idle, We have to educate them so that they can not continue in their ignorance.

“We do not want to join politics now but we do not want them to wallow up in ignorance hence we are educating them on what we are doing,” Aniagwu said.

Aniagwu said that the governor in line with his agenda to do more for the people, has directed all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies to speed up work with the projects that they were handling at different levels

He said that the state government has prohibited illegal mining activities at the government acquired land at the Ugbolu Community, near Asaba.

According to Aniagwu, the activities of the illegal stone miners are defacing and destroying the landscape at Ugbolu , an area earmarked for development as part of expansion of our urban renewals of the capital territory.

The commissioner said that anyone caught in the art would be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

He also warned that the state government would not close its eyes to any mining operation, be it legal or illegal that undermined the environmental impact assessment in any community. (NAN)