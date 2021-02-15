A former gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Osun, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, has dumped the party and fully registered as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Omisore on Moday in Ile-Ife arrived at the St. Gabriel Polling Unit, Yemoo Moore, around 12:47 pm to register with APC.

APC State Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, who welcomed Omisore to the party, said his registration has proved wrong the rumour that Omisore was only deceiving the APC.