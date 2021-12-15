Omicron variant could dominate Europe by January – Von der Leyen

The number of Omicron coronavirus infections is currently doubling every two to three days.

The variant is expected to take hold of Europe next month, European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, said Wednesday.

“Scientists expect that Omicron could establish itself as the dominant variant in most European countries in January already,’’ von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

“This development is most worrying.’’

But 66 per cent of the European population – 300 million people – is now fully vaccinated, with 62 million people also given the booster shots shown to offer the best possible protection at present against Omicron, she stressed.

Worldwide, the vaccination rate stood at 44 per cent, the senior EU official and former doctor said. (dpa/NAN)

