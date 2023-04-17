Omale emerges YPP governorship candidate in Kogi

By Stephen Adeleye

Dr Samson Omale has emerged the Young Progressive Party (YPP) governorship candidate in Kogi, after a primary election held on Monday in Lokoja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omale, who was the only aspirant, was unanimously affirmed and adopted as the party’s governorship candidate, in the presence of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials.

The YPP Primary Election Committee Chairman, Dr David Komolafe, said that Omale had been duly screened and certified to participate in the primary election.

Komolafe announced that a total of 184 delegates from all the 21 local government areas of the state were accredited to vote, in line with the party’s constitution.

The chairman, who is also the YPP State Secretary, said that the only other aspirant, Mrs Funmilayo Olumodeji, had voluntarily stepped down for Omale earlier in the day.

”Omale has, therefore, been unanimously elected unopposed by the delegates since the other aspirant has stepped down,” he said.

YPP Chairman in the state, Dr Victor Akubo, affirmed the decision of the delegates and appreciated the other aspirant for making the process simple and peaceful.

Akubo congratulated Omale for emerging as the YPP flag bearer in the state, urging him to make the party and the state proud, if he became the governor.

He described the governorship candidate as God fearing, transparent, accountable and competent, saying that his emergence was the will of God.

The YPP chairman, who said that the exercise was free, fair, credible and transparent, thanked the INEC officials present for monitoring the exercise.

Omale, in his acceptance speech, thanked the delegates and the entire party members for giving him the opportunity to be the party’s standard bearer.

He assured the people of the state of enthroning a visionary leadership, digital economic development and the turning the state’s potential and resources to viable and profitable ventures.

According to him, the state resources will be well harnessed, with improved infrastructural development and better welfare, while unemployment will be tackled under his leadership.

Omale promised to make the state a template of development for Nigeria through viable leadership.

He urged the people of the state to come out en masse and elect a credible leader like him who had their interest at heart. (NAN)