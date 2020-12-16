Omah, Tems, finally, released after, spending 2 days, Uganda, Police custody

Nigerian musicians Omah lay and Tems have finally been released after spending two days in Uganda police custody.

The release information was confirmed by Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewe, Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

She shared pictures of the singers release and also wrote on her twitter hande @abikedabiri: “Finally, finally. The journey home will soon begin but they are safely at Nigeria house in Uganda.”

Abike said that officials of the Nigerian High Commission in Uganda also put a call through to the parents of Omah Lay and Tems assuring them of their children’s safety.