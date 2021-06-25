Olympics: Okowa, Ogba optimistic about Team Nigeria’s qualification

June 25, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Tonobok Okowa, President of Athletics of Nigeria (AFN) says he is optimistic that rest of Team Nigeria’s contingent aiming to qualify 2020 Tokyo Olympics Game will qualify.
He said this in an interview with Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.


NAN reports that the 4 by 400 women qualified Olympics the Lagos State athletics Championships, which held the Teslim Balogun Stadium, unfortunately the keep missing narrowly.
“I believe that during the next qualifiers this weekend, the will qualify too 4 by 100, this is an improvement compared to we had Yaba.
“As long as the time keep improving, there is hope that they will get their qualification and compete the Olympics,’’ he said.

Sharing similar view is Solomon Ogba, a former president of the AFN, who told NAN that he was impressed with the athletes’ efforts towards that they qualify.
“If you were at Yaba, you will know that this was an improvement of we saw then, and with this result I strongly believe that we will see them better on Saturday.
“They are eager to qualify, and I strongly believe that they will, if they improve on we saw here today,’’ Ogba said.


NAN reports that at the semi-final, the 4 by 100 relay ’s team finished at 38.59 and they finished 39. 39 at AFN organised meet at the Yaba College of Technology. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,