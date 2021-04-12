Ondo State-born Olympics-bound wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye, has won a gold medal in the 57kg category of the wrestling event at the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF).

In her fight, Adekuoroye stamped her authority on the game as world number two by defeating Jumoke Adesoye from Kano State 10-0.

Also joining Adekuoroye on the medals table was Princess Bankole who won a bronze medal for Ondo State in the 50kg category of the wrestling event.

Isaac John of Ondo State defeated his opponent in the 74kg of the men’s event to win a silver medal

Also in other sports, Joy Usenbor recorded 54.00 seconds in the 400m women final of the athletics event to secure a bronze medal for Ondo State.

In the male event of table tennis, the Ondo State team defeated their counterparts from Lagos 3-0 to qualify for the final of the event.

Also, Kemi Aliu qualified for the final in the heavyweight division in the female boxing event.(NAN)

