Oluyede assumes office as GOC 6 Division

Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has assumed office as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt.

The spokesperson for the command, Lt.-Col. Charles Ekeocha, disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He said that Oluyede would over see army formations and units in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers.

He was appointed GOC following the recent redeployment of senior army officers by the headquarters of the Nigerian Army in Abuja.

He took over for Maj.-Gen. Sani Mohammed, who had been redeployed to another post.

Prior to his new appointment, Oluyede worked at the Department of Policy and Planning, Nigerian Army headquarters, Abuja.

Oluyede has attended all mandatory courses and served in several army formations and units, as well as held various appointments.

The GOC is an alumnus of the prestigious National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Jos. (NAN)

