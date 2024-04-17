Olukoyede seeks  diligence, godliness in  fight against corruption

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede has called on Christian clerics across the country to strive towards diligence and godliness as work ethics and potent weapons against economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.

He made this call in Abuja on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 while receiving the Founder and Chaplain of Voice of God Chaplaincy, Reverend Francis Obioha who paid him a courtesy visit at the corporate headquarters of the Commission.

According to Olukoyede, priests play significant roles in nation building through their prayers, accountable conducts, diligence and righteous way of life. “It is a privilege when we have men of God in our midst, we believe in prayers and doing the right thing. Fighting corruption is a calling, asking people to do the right thing is also a calling, so our mandate is similar to your mission. Let us work diligently and righteously at all times and we will be able to save our nation”, he said.

The EFCC’s boss pointed out that preaching and practicing what is good have more impact on people. “Let us talk to ourselves because doing the right thing also begins with us. You can`t be preaching to people when you are not showing examples. Let’s do the right things more than we preach it, for righteousness exalts a nation” he said.

He went further to commend Obioha for taking the initiative to establish Christian chapels in law enforcement environments in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. He pledged that the EFCC will support the mission by making sure that anti-corruption messages are passed across the country.

Earlier, Obioha in his speech, thanked the EFCC’s boss for making himself available for God to use him to serve the people. He pointed out God chose him for service and impact. “I want to let you know that all eyes are on you. God chose you for a purpose and I pray God will continue to give you boldness, courage and grace to do the work”, he said.

The cleric explained that God gave him a mandate to preach the gospel to uniformed people. “ Till date, God has used us to establish over 25 worship centers in various law enforcement agencies in Abuja. I love the EFCC so much. What you are doing is commendable. Do not be afraid of anybody. You will not fail”, he said.

By Chimezie Godfrey







