Olukoya renovates Unilag Senate House foyer, tasks Nigerians on COVID-19 protocols

Pastor Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, has urged Nigerians to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols, as stipulated by NCDC in order to flatten the curve of the virus.

Olukoya stated this on Monday on the sidelines of the unveiling of the newly-renovated University of Lagos Senate House foyer and reception, which he donated to the institution.

According to the cleric, the disease is real and our people must accept this. The first thing is to convince the populace that COVID-19 is real.

“Some people still don’t believe that it exists. But, I am a man of God and I have prayed for so many people with the same infirmity. I know that it exists; so we should not joke with it.

”There is, therefore, the need for people to adhere strictly to all the guidelines and protocols as rolled out by NCDC and more importantly, we should pray that this pandemic goes away,” he said.

On the education sector in Nigeria, Olukoya stressed the need for the system to be tailored towards youth empowerment.

”I want to see an education system that will promote the lives of youths and also educate people, not only physically, but spiritually and mentally so that they can cope with their environment,” he stated.

The general overseer called on Nigerians to uphold righteousness in the new year in order to raise the bar of the country.

”We should seek to be righteous, hardworking and do unto others what we will like them to do unto us,” he said.

Speaking at the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said that the foyer would change the ambience of the senate building.

”If you look at the senate building, you will find out that it is the signature of the university.

“Anywhere you get to all over the world, they see the signature, and with this improvement that has been brought into place, it will make the place more appreciated,” he said.

On plans being put in place for resumption of academic activities, following the suspension of strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the COVID-19 pandemic, Ogundipe said that the institution’s senate would follow due process.

”We like following due process. We cannot announce resumption without having senate meeting.

”We are going to have the meeting very soon. We have already come up with a proposal which we are going to send to senate for approval.

”Very soon, we will make announcement in that regard in the next three weeks,” the vice chancellor said. (NAN)