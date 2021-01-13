Olujimi tells supporters to prioritise party’s interest

Sen. Biodun Olujimi, (PDP-Ekiti South) has charged her supporters to remain committed to upholding the party’s interest and ideals.

Olujimi gave the advice on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti in a statement signed by Chief Sanya Atofarati, her Special Assistant on Media.

She said the advice was against the backdrop of agitations by some PDP members in the state urging her to contest the state 2022 governorship primaries.

Olujimi said that the stakeholders expressed their agitations in obvious support for the turn of the South Senatorial District for the governorship primaries.

She appreciated the agitators, adding that they acted in line with their fundamental human rights to self-agitation and determination for their objective concern.

The senator said that her team shared the same ideology that for the sake of equity and fair play the South Senatorial District be given the privilege to represent the state in the next governor.

She noted that the district was marginalised since the creation of Ekiti State in 1996.

Olujimi, however, urged all groups and interests, particularly from the South Senatorial District, to remain calm.

She stated that her priority was to unite the party and encourage others to remain united prior to, during and until after the Court judgment on the Ward Congresses.

“We should be cautious of being driven by emotions or sentiments, capable of distracting us from our collective pursuit as one indivisible and formidable entity.

“This is toward the repositioning of our great party to what every member would be proud of.

“We remain an advocate of Ekiti First project and as such, will not indulge in any act capable of dividing the party than uniting it.

“Having invested hugely in sustaining PDP, especially in Ekiti and having paid our dues and contested for the governorship position in 2018, we remain competent and eligible to vote and be voted.

“At the appropriate time we will unveil our next line of intent,” she said. (NAN)