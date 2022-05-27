Olujimi clinches Ekiti South PDP Senatorial ticket

Sen. Biodun Olujimi (PDP-Ekiti ) has secured the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the Ekiti South Senate seat in 2023 general elections.

Olujimi emerged the party’s consensus candidate following the withdrawal of the main challenger and former member of House Representatives, Mr Segun Adekola, before commencement of the primaries.

She emerged through affirmation by delegates from the six Local Government Area (LGAs) that made up the district at the primaries witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The affirmation was conducted under the supervision of the committee from the PDP National Secretariat and INEC officials as observers.

The federal lawmaker who is a core loyalist of former Gov. Ayodele Fayose had earlier in a statement informed the people of his intention to withdraw from the race.

In her acceptance speech, Olujimi said that her emergence would spur her toward more effective representation to the people.

She acknowledged the sacrifice made by the aspirant who stepped down for her in the interest of the party describing it as highly commendable.

The senator also commended all the party delegates for their supports and solidarity to her in ensuring she clinching the party senatorial ticket.

She, however, promised not to betray the trust reposed in her, and continue to promote their interests when she returns to the red chamber.

Olujimi said the outcome of the election was true reflection of the wishes of the people who were satisfied with her purposeful representation and outstanding performance in the senate.

She said she remained the choice of the constituents in the six LGAs of the zone.

“Ekiti South Senatorial District is our home and we must join hands to ensure that we build it up to a better place for all of us to dwell.

“I urge you all to join hands with me in the struggle to give our party, the PDP the desired victory at the 2023 general elections,’’ she said. (NAN)

