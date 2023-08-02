Olubadan backs EFCC on tackling illegal miners in Ibadan

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Dr Olalekan Balogun, has pledged his support to the EFCC in tackling the menace of illegal mining activities in Ibadan and Oyo State in general.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Uwujaren quoted Oba Balogun as making the pledge when the Acting Zonal Commander of the Ibadan Command of the EFCC, ACE I Halima Rufa’u visited him on Tuesday.

He commended the acting zonal commander for coming to his palace at a time that the fight against illegal mining in Ibadan was on the rise.

The Olubadan also expressed pleasure that the EFCC was a major stakeholder in this fight.

“It is evident and we are aware that the commission has been tackling the menace of illegal mining activities head on.

“I can assure you of my full support including the supports of all the traditional chiefs in Ibadan to making sure that the illegal activities come to an end,” the Olubadan stated.

He also commended the acting zonal commander for expediting positive action as regards land and property fraud cases.

He, however, stressed the need for the commission to do more in curbing the menace of cybercrime and other related fraudulent activities amongst the youth.

The acting zonal commander thanked Oba Balogun for receiving her while assuring the paramount ruler that the Ibadan Zonal Command will do more to curb the menace of cybercrime in the state.

Rufa’u said the commission would continue to tackle the activities of illegal mineral operators that had undermined the development of the state and, indeed, the country through non- payment of royalties, taxes and other dues.(NAN)

