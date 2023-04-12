Olu of Warri mourns Ohworode of Olomu at 106

By Edeki Igafe

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse 111 has commiserated with the people of Olomu Kingdom over the passage of Ovie Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom at 106.

The Ogiame’s official condolence message was delivered on Wednesday to the Olomu people by three of his palace chiefs: Solomon Areyenka, Gabriel Awala and Patrick Yalaju.

The message was read by Areyenka on behalf of the other chiefs to the people at the Ohworode palace in Olomu Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta.

Ogiame described the transited king as a traditional ruler with a difference, “full of humility, peacemaker, a bridge builder and an embodiment of love.

“We are consoled by the fact that Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom lived a fulfilled life.

“His reign speaks volume. His legacies, the Olomu Kingdom should endeavour to sustain and build upon.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace. Adieu Your Majesty,” Ogiame prayed.

Responding, Mr Macaulay Ovbagbedia, the Otota of Olomu kingdom who spoke on behalf of the people, said there had been an existing cordial relationship between the Olomu kingdom and Warri kingdom.

“When Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom celebrated his 100 years birthday, the Olu of Warri Kingdom was here and the relationship has continued like that.

“The departure of the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom is a celebration because he lived a fulfilled life.We are happy that the relationship continues,” he said.

Also, the eldest son of the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, Godwin Ogbon thanked the Olu of Warri Kingdom for commiserating with them and the entire Olomu Kingdom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the passage of the traditional ruler was officially announced on March 17, at a meeting of the traditional council at the Ohworode palace.

The departed king who celebrated his 106 birthday in January, was born on Jan. 20, 1917 and retired as

Inspector of Education in the defunct Bendel State. (NAN)