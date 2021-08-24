Oloyede resumes duty, tasks staff on re-dedication, commitment to work

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has urged members of staff of the board on re-dedication and commitment to work for the progress of the nation.

Oloyede made call, while addressing members of staff at the board’s headquarters in Bwari, Abuja on his resumption to office after his re-appointment by the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the re-appointment of Oloyede as Registrar of JAMB for another five years.

The approval, which was contained in a statement by Mr Ben Goong, the Director, Press and Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Education, said that the re-appointment took effect on Aug. 1.

Oloyede, while appreciating a welcome reception by members of staff, appealed for their support, dedication and commitment to consolidate the already built effort of the board.

He also promised to improve on the welfare for staff, which he described as paramount for effective delivery of service.

“I believe that we have done one phase by building; we have built and built, what we must do now is to consolidate that which we have built.

“When I came in 2016, I had five major goals to achieve and welfare was one of them.

“As far as I’m concerned, we have delivered on these goals, but it will not be enough until we consolidate such.

“We must create an environment where we all can work happily. Therefore, I appeal to each one of us to get committed to work as our own way of serving God.

“Let us re-dedicate ourselves to work seeing it as service to God because we have direct impact to every family in this society through what we do. It is an opportunity for us to serve.

“Let’s improve on what we have done so far in this mission,” the registrar said.

He also commended Mr Fabian Okoro, the Director, Information Technology Services of the board, who acted as Registrar after Oloyede’s tenure ended on July 31.

Oloyede noted that the board’s activities went on smoothly while he was away.

He said this was a sign that things were working as planned and everyone gave their cooperation as expected.

He prayed that all efforts to take the nation to greater heights through the service of the board would not be in vain.

NAN also reports that the president also approved the re-appointment of the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) Prof. Adamu Rasheed and others, for another five years and four years tenure, respectively.

(NAN)

