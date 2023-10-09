Oloibiri Museum: Court adjourns suit seeking to stop project until Oct 19

By Nathan Nwakamm

The Ogbia High Court sitting in Yenagoa on Monday adjourned a suit seeking to stop work on the Oloibiri Museum and Research Centre, at Otuabagi in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa until Oct. 19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the case was slated for report on terms of settlement following the mediation by Ijaw National Congress (INC) for amicable resolution.

Leaders of Otuabagi had approached the Bayelsa State High Court presided over by Justice S. W. Amaduobogha to halt the project as it was erroneously named after Oloibiri whereas the first oil well is in Otuabagi.

The Otuabagi and Otuogidi communities where the first oil well in Nigeria and subsequent oil finds are located had demanded a change of name to reflect their status and correct the ‘historical error’ and injustic to them.

When the case came up for report of terms of settlement following the mediation by the INC, Counsel to the Otuabagi communities, Nelson Abali told the court that the mediation committee was yet to finalise the terms of settlements.

The judge noted that an amicable resolution of the dispute was in the interest of the national interest and urged the parties to expedite rrhe resolution process.

He adjourned the case until Oct.19 for continuation of report on terms of settlement.

The Olobiri Museum project expected to cost N117 billion is being developed by the Petroleum Technology Development Fund. Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board.

Other partners are Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria, and the Bayelsa Government. (NAN)

