Ologbo modular refinery ready for production- Obaseki

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, says the modular refinery in Ologbo, Ikpoba – Okha Local Government Area (LGA) of the state was ready for production.

Obaseki stated this shortly after he was conducted round the facility by the Managing Director of the refinery, Mr Tim Tian.

“We were in China to sign this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). I am very impressed that work has moved in such a speed in spite of the delay caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

“The plant is ready to receive crude oil; it is ready to process and it is ready to deliver products. They have done the pre – commission with the Department of of Petroleum Resources, they have certified the refinery.

“What we have left now is to finalise the crude oil sale contract, these facilities have to get a certain type of crude from the escravos line and that is being finalised.

“I hope that before the end of August, we should start lifting products from this refinery,” he said.

Also speaking, the Traditional Ruler of Ologbo community, Mr Owen Akenzua, expressed happiness about the facility.

“My people are excited that such project will go a long way in improving the socio-economic development for our community.

“The governor has this project dear to his heart, not only this project, the power plant is also situated in Ologbo.

“The OSSIOMO Power Plant is capable of generating power for the immediate environment and the state at large, we are glad that this project is sited here,” he said.

Mr Tim Tian, the Managing Director of the Ologbo modular refinery, commended the governor for his efforts towards actualising the project.

Tian, who agreed the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the project, however, said that the facility was ready for production. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...