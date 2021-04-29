A Benin High Court on Wednesday adjourned until May 26 the case against Austin Olokor for the alleged murder of two locals, Okhuoimose Omorodion and Genesis Orji.

The deceased were allegedly killed last year during the internal crisis at Ologbo community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo.

At the resumed hearing, the state Prosecuting Counsel, Mr O.C Obanor, told the court that two additional suspects, Isaiah Akpani and Sunday Bokiti Amama, had been arrested by the police in connection with the murder and have yet to be arraigned.

He added that the police were awaiting the advice of the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Obanor said the suspects, who were apprehended after one year in hiding, were now in police custody.

He said that the police were presently tiding up things so that they could consolidate all the charges against the suspects, as they could not be tried separately.

Counsel to the accused persons, Mr S O. Nweke, did not oppose the position of the state counsel.

Consequently, the presiding Judge, Justice Mary Itsuili, adjourned the case until May 26. (NAN)

