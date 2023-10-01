Ologbo Bridge Fatal Crash: FRSC Corps Marshal urges tanker drivers to install safety valves

…To curb outbreaks in event of crash

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has called on fleet operators, especially owners of tankers conveying inflammable products to ensure compliance with minimum safety standards by installing safety valves (Anti spill) in their vehicles. This is to eradicate all incidences of mishap resulting from lack of safety valves in tankers.

The caution came following a fatal crash that occured at Ologbo Bridge, on the Benin/Sapele expressway, Delta State on 1 October, 2023 at 0100HRS.

The dual crash involved 15 different categories of vehicles. The affected vehicles are; 1 Toyota Hiace Bus, 2 FORD Buses, 1 Volkswagen Passat passat, 2 J5 Peugeot buses, 1 Daylong Motorcycle and 8 Tankers.

From the report gotten from the FRSC rescue team, A total of 15 people all male adults were involved. Out of this number, 07 people got injured, while 08 victims were burnt beyond recognition.

The truck ladened with Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), coming from Warri, Delta State fell on the highway and spilled the PMS product on the road, thereby leading to an explosion that gutted the aforementioned number of vehicles and the 15 male victims.

Arising from this, the Corps Marshal, while calling on owners and operators of tankers to comply with all safety standards set by the government on operation of that category of vehicle on Nigerian roads, has directed Commanding Officers to ensure that tankers that do not meet safety standards are not allowed to ply the highways.

