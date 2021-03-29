Spain needed a last-gasp stroke of luck to earn a 2-1 win over Georgia in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying on Sunday after dropping points in their first game.

Luis Enrique’s side, winners in 2010, almost failed to come away with the three points in Tbilisi after Thursday’s draw with Greece.

But Dani Olmo’s late long-range strike was mishandled by Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Loria and flew in.

Spain thrashed Germany 6-0 in the UEFA Nations League in November.

But they have since struggled badly against two weaker nations in their opening qualifying matches for the tournament in Qatar next year.

La Roja should have taken the lead but Ferran Torres fluffed his lines when Pedri split the defence with a brilliant pass to find him in the box.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sent Georgia ahead in the 43rd minute with a well-taken finish after being put through on the left.

Torres made amends for his earlier miss early in the second half to level the scores, finishing Jordi Alba’s cross after Alvaro Morata attempted to flick the ball in.

It was the Manchester City winger’s fifth goal in nine appearances for Spain, as he continues to thrive under Luis Enrique.

“We knew that we were going to suffer. We had their fans against us, but the important thing was that we worked until the end and got the points,” said Torres.

“Opponents usually sit back because we like to have the ball and we have to work to open these defences up.”

Pedri had a shot blocked late on as Spain pushed for a winner.

But they were unable to break down Georgia’s deep-lying defence until Olmo’s effort from distance flew in, two minutes into stoppage-time.

Georgia substitute Levan Shengelia was sent off moments after the winning goal with an ugly tackle made in frustration on FC Barcelona midfielder Pedri.

“We have to congratulate the team for what we’ve done. We needed this win, and I’m really happy it ended like that,” said Olmo.

“It’s hard to explain this, it’s a unique feeling. It’s incredible and the help of the team to score and the excitement doing it has been spectacular.

“We have to praise Georgia, they played very well. They did us damage on the counter but we knew how to react.

“Everyone has to try and use their weapons. Sometimes you can’t win, like against Greece, but today we did to get the three points.”

The victory takes Spain top of the group with four points from two games, ahead of Sweden’s visit to Kosovo later on Sunday.(dpa/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

